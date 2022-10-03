Van Bronckhorst on Liverpool, Lawrence & leading the line
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been speaking to the media at Anfield before the Champions League match with Liverpool on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Tom Lawrence has suffered a new injury and is unlikely to return until after the World Cup.
Allan McGregor will continue in goal after replacing Jon McLaughlin in recent games. “I don’t like to talk about No.1 and No.2. I didn’t do it when Jon started the season. The performances Allan had were really good so he will start the game."
Liverpool are "probably the strongest" side Rangers have faced in recent seasons. “Our intention is to get a good result, but it’s going to be very difficult. This is a team who have been in three finals in five years and is one of the best in Europe."
He has a decision to make over whether to start Antonio Colak or Alfredo Morelos in attack. “It is not difficult because you look at the opponents and choose the best option. Both are in really good condition. They are two different kinds and we will judge it on the game ahead."