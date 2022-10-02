M﻿ichael Emons, BBC Sport at Elland Road

T﻿here was no hiding the frustration from Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard as his side failed to claim all three points, despite having a man advantage for the last 42 minutes of the match following Luis Sinisterra's sending off for the hosts.

W﻿hen Ollie Watkins had an effort saved by home goalkeeper Illan Meslier late on, one of a number of fine saves he made, Gerrard booted a bottle of water down the touchline to show his annoyance.

G﻿errard will be wondering how his side did not record a second successive league win, which would have been the first time they had done so in this campaign.

I﻿n a game full of no-nonsense challenges and 100% commitment, the majority of the quality moments came from Villa, but once again their failure to convert the chances proved costly.

V﻿illa have only scored six goals in the league this season (only Wolves and West Ham have netted fewer) and, as Gerrard said afterwards, this was a chance for a victory that slipped away.

G﻿errard said his side are improving but felt his side still had a lot more to work on, even if this goalless draw meant they were now three games unbeaten.