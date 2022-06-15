Simon Stone, BBC Sport

After confirming a fee has been agreed with Tottenham for midfielder Yves Bissouma, Brighton are now stealing themselves for Manchester City targeting their Spanish defender Marc Cucurella.

Brighton paid £15.4m for Cucurella last summer and the 23-year-old left-back's contract doesn't expire until 2026, so they are in a strong bargaining position.

Whether they will hold out for £50m, as has been mentioned, is a different matter and Brighton's business plan does involve selling players at a profit.

However, with Bissouma on his way, Brighton can adopt a tough stance when City eventually make their move.