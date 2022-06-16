After opening their return to the Premier League with a trip to Newcastle, Nottingham Forest face a huge early test away against Manchester City on 31 August.

Steve Cooper's side will relish the first East Midlands derby of the season against Leicester at King Power Stadium on 1 October, closely followed by hosting title challengers Liverpool on 22 October.

The return fixture with Leicester at the City Ground is pencilled in for 14 January 2023.

Over Christmas, Forest face a trip to Manchester United on Boxing Day before welcoming Chelsea on New Year's Eve.

They will close out the season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on 28 May 2023.