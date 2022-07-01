Richarlison's natural aggression and tenacity will be "a massive part" of how Antonio Conte wants his Tottenham side to play, according to former Spurs defender Stephen Kelly.

The Brazil forward completed his £60m move from Everton on Friday.

"He will be a very good addition," Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He's aggressive, he's physical and his work-rate is good.

"Conte wants to play aggressive football on the front foot, and I think Richarlison buys into that."

The 25-year-old has a difficult job to break into Spurs' first team ahead of a prolific existing front three in Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski.

However, Kelly feels this shows Tottenham are operating in a different way this season.

"The manager will now have a number of players for different positions," said the former Republic of Ireland international. "In an attacking sense, you feel that when Tottenham take someone off they will not in any way be weakening the side.

"It's a position they've not been in for a long time - and now they have a manager who knows how to deal with them.

"From the outside it looks so inviting."

Listen to more discussion from 34'40 on BBC Sounds