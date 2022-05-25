BBC Radio 5 Live's George Cummins has picked four player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

Cristian Romero: Known as ‘Cuti’ by his team-mates. An old-school defender - strong, good in the air and loves a tackle. There have been lots of man-of-the-match performances in 2022 from the centre-back.

Eric Dier: "He can become one of the best defenders in the world," Antonio Conte said in December. Tottenham fans will not be surprised if he makes Gareth Southgate’s England squad at the end of the month. Has played almost every game for Spurs in the league this season.

Son Heung-min: A share of the Premier League Golden Boot with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Thrived playing alongside Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane.

Harry Kane: A slow start to the season after a move to Manchester City never materialised, but Kane helped lead Tottenham’s charge to Champions League football with his fine form since January, contributing 17 goals and nine assists across the league campaign as a whole.

Who gets your vote? Choose here