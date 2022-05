Frank Lampard's Toffees host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Thursday knowing victory would be enough to secure their top-flight status.

But they'll be without Jarrad Branthwaite and Salomon Rondon at Goodison Park after both players were dismissed in their 3-2 defeat by Brentford on Sunday.

Who replaces the centre-back and striker to face the Eagles?

Choose your Toffees starting XI here