Everton v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head record

  • Everton have only lost one of their past 14 Premier League games against Crystal Palace (W6 D7), though it did come in the reverse fixture in December this season.

  • In what is the 22nd different league campaign in which they’ve met, Crystal Palace are looking to complete the double over Everton for the first time.

  • Patrick Vieira's side have beaten Everton twice this season, once in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup. As a top-flight side, the Eagles have only twice before beaten a side three teams in the same campaign – Charlton Athletic in 1989-90, and Stoke City in 2015-16.

  • Frank Lampard and Patrick Vieira faced each other 13 times as players in the Premier League, with Vieira winning nine of those meetings (D3 L1).