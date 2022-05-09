If Manchester City retain the Premier League title this season, their achievements should not be downplayed, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

The aftermath of City's dramatic defeat to Real Madrid last Wednesday has dominated discussions over the past few days, but Pep Guardiola's side emphatically answered their critics by thrashing Newcastle on Sunday.

And Edwards stresses that City's thirst for success should be celebrated.

"They keep winning the Premier League title for a reason," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They will have been stung by what happened in Madrid and were devastating against Newcastle.

"I liked Pep's tone after the game - he came out firing.

"In my opinion, it's harder to win the Premier League than the Champions League as it's more a reflection of your consistency over a longer period of time.

"Sure, it will be a huge frustration to be out of the Champions League but let's not downplay the significance of winning the Premier League. I can't see them dropping points now."

