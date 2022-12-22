Ross County v Rangers: Team news

County defender Jack Baldwin is suspended following his red card last weekend - but David Cancola returns to the squad.

Ross Callachan is being assessed and Ben Purrington is the only long-term absentee.

Rangers will be without as many as 11 players for the trip north.

Top-scorer Antonio Colak is ruled out with a calf problem but manager Michael Beale expects the striker to be fit for the game against Motherwell on 28 December - as could fellow forward Kemar Roofe.

Alfredo Morelos and Glen Kamara are carrying injuries but likely to keep playing while James Tavernier, who was ill during the week, has now recovered.

Defender Ben Davies could start after returning from injury as a midweek substitute but Ridvan Yilmaz, Borna Barisic, John Souttar, Filip Helander, Tom Lawrence, and Ianis Hagi are out of action.