L﻿ivingston came agonisingly close to entering the winter break on the back of a hard-fought victory at Tynecastle, but Josh Ginnelly's 97th-minute equaliser spoiled the party a little.

S﻿o, how are Livingston kicking-on from the draw with Hearts?

D﻿avid Martindale gave his players time off during the first week of the Scottish Premiership pause, before returning for a week of preparation for heading down to London to face Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Tuesday, 29 November.

The travelling doesn't stop for the Lions who jet off to Turkey for a training camp which will include further friendlies, before returning to training as normal the week prior to the Premiership's return.