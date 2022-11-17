Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

While Erik ten Hag has more time to implement his playing style during a warm weather training camp in Spain and games against Cadiz and Real Betis, United fans will also have eyes on their international players hoping they all come back unscathed from injury.

It would be good to see Marcus Rashford scoring goals and Harry Maguire playing well for England so they come back full of confidence for the second half of the campaign, but in reality the biggest hope will be Cristiano Ronaldo plays well enough for Portugal to remind people what he’s capable of on the pitch, to attract a suitor to take him in January.

After his recent criticisms of the club, his team mates and the manager, him moving on as soon as possible should avoid his histrionics overshadowing the rest of Manchester United’s campaign and allow the rest of the team to concentrate on pushing for a Champions League place.

