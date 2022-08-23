BBC Scotland's Jane Lewis in Eindhoven

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was relaxed and open as he spoke to the media this afternoon.

He knew he’d face question after question on Alfredo Morelos, but was well prepared for them and honest with his reasoning for leaving the striker behind in Glasgow before Wednesday's Champions League play-off decider with PSV Eindhoven.

Before taking questions from the Scottish media, the Rangers boss spoke in his native tongue and seemed excited to be back in his homeland.

There was also a real sense of his desire to lead Rangers back to the prestigious Champions League group stage, which he graced as an Ibrox player.

With the tie poised at 2-2, any win for Rangers would secure progress.