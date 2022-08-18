We asked you the one change you'd like to see take place at Manchester United that will make the biggest difference moving forward.

Here are some of your replies:

Gordon: Get rid of Ronaldo. He is a great player but without him United can move forward. Before he came the players we had were a good team and can be again with good management. The rut started with Ronaldo's arrival.

Matt: The back four and David De Gea need to stop trying to play it out from the back. This means the midfielders will have to come and get it and move it up the pitch with confidence and speed. The front three need to be constantly moving but they are statues at the moment. We're far too easy to defend against and providing very few options for the midfielders.

Pat: I would like to see the team playing with confidence and speed and for the players to use their brains.

Simon: Harry Maguire has to be replaced as captain, because he does not deserve an automatic place in the team. He displays no discernible leadership qualities, dithers on the ball and is totally devoid of pace. Unfortunately, l am struggling to recommend a suitable replacement but Christian Eriksen, who has impressed so far, may be the answer.

Will: Glazers out, sell Ronaldo and play the youth.