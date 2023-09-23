Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is MMA star and Aston Villa fan Fabian Edwards.

Sutton's prediction: 4-0

Manchester City's squad is a bit thin on the ground because of injuries but I suppose that does make 'Pep Roulette' a little bit easier to play when it comes to picking their players for your Fantasy team.

I've brought City's Belgium winger Jeremy Doku into my team because I like the look of him after seeing him against West Ham and Red Star Belgrade in the past week. He will surely play a part this weekend.

City trailed at half-time in both of those games but they never seem to panic. They are just relentless - they just keep creating chances, and the goals always come.

Erling Haaland missed a stack of chances in both matches and, on that basis, he will probably score eight on Saturday. I've been so impressed by Julian Alvarez's play behind him - he is such an intelligent player, and it's very hard to keep him quiet.

Nottingham Forest were pretty hopeless away from home last season but they won at Stamford Bridge before the international break, and gave Arsenal and Manchester United a good game last month.

I can't see them getting anything here, though. Haaland got a first-half hat-trick the last time Forest came to Etihad Stadium, and, although I am not expecting City to go as big this time, it should be business as usual for them.

Fabian's prediction: 2-0

Read the rest of this weekend's predictions here