Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

The youngest-ever scorer for Barcelona and the Spanish national team, the heir to Lionel Messi, a player with a €1bn release clause, is coming to the Amex for one year.

Needless to say, the Albion will probably not be paying a billion euros to turn the deal permanent at the end of the season. But this still has the feeling of a game-changing signing in terms of the money Brighton are willing to pay for a player.

The rumour mill suggests the Albion are covering up to 80 percent of Fati's wages, with most estimates putting that figure at £160,000 at the very least. That totally smashes the club's existing pay structure.

It is a sign that Brighton are increasingly confident of their place in the top 10 and willing to start throwing around similar money to their contemporaries in that area of the table, rather than being plucky gatecrashers punching above their weight.

Fati is also the sort of signing a manager like Roberto de Zerbi deserves. It is testament to De Zerbi, not only that Barcelona were happy for one of their biggest young stars to come to Sussex to rebuild his career, but that Fati apparently chose Brighton over Spurs following just one conversation with the Albion head coach.

It is a far cry from transfer deadline day 10 years ago, when the big-name signing was Dean Hammond returning on loan from Southampton. No offence, Dean.

So 1 September 2023 will go down as one of the most surreal days in the history of the Albion. Little old Brighton signing the best players from Barca’s academy on the same day the Europa League draw gives us matches against former European champions Ajax and Marseille, along with a trip to AEK Athens.

Get Brighton news notifications straight to your device