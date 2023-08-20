Analysis: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Chris Bevan, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

There was more than a hint of regret in Eddie Howe's voice when he spoke about his side's defeat at the hands of the defending champions.

Newcastle's record at the Etihad is appalling - they have never won there in the league and the last time they even took a point was 2006. Before Saturday, they had lost 14 league games in a row, often heavily.

That record now reads 15 straight losses, but this latest one was by only one goal. That could be viewed as a positive given City's pedigree but, after Newcastle's recent progress, many were expecting more from them - in terms of their performance as well as the end result.

Certainly more attacking intent was anticipated, and also more shots at goal - the Magpies only managed one effort on target, from substitute Harvey Barnes after 70 minutes, and that was saved comfortably.

They can do much better up front, as we saw against Aston Villa last weekend.

Instead, Newcastle did what we already know they can do well - defend diligently and fight hard for the ball in midfield. They will need more ideas, and more ambition, to triumph when they play Liverpool at St James' Park next weekend.