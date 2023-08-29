Lloyd banks Livi deal after Montano injury

Livingston have signed former Rochdale forward Danny Lloyd until January after Cristian Montano picked up an injury that will rule the Colombian out for at least six weeks.

The 31-year-old had already been training with Livingston and could play against St Mirren on Saturday, with manager David Martindale saying that gate receipts from their forthcoming Viaplay Cup quarter-final against Rangers had allowed him to add to his squad.

"Being really honest, if it wasn’t for the cup draw at Ibrox, there would be no room to bring anyone in on a short-term deal," he told his club website. "Sometimes life is about timing – probably more so in football than any other industry.

"Cris picked up a calf injury last week while working in the gymnasium and we anticipate that will be a minimum six weeks at best before he’ll return, but we will have a better idea once we get the scan results back. I felt it left us really short on the left hand side of the park."

Lloyd made 25 appearances, 22 of them starts and scoring six goals, for Rochdale as they finished bottom of League Two after joining in December following his release by Gillingham last summer.

"He can play a number of positions and has over 200 games under his belt at a decent level," Martindale said.

“A great left foot and can play in most offensive areas and as a wing-back, so I’m delighted to get him signed on a short term deal until January with the club having an option to extend beyond then too."

Lloyd began his career with Southport before spells with Chorley, Skelmersdale United, Colwyn Bay, Lincoln City, Tamworth, Fylde, Stockport County, Peterborough United, Salford City, Stockport County and Tranmere Rovers.