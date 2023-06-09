Rangers end chase for Palma - gossip

Rangers' pursuit of Honduran winger Luis Palma is over, according to a report in Greece which claims there is a "huge distance" in negotiations between Aris and the Ibrox club. (SDNA via Scottish Sun, external)

As things stand, Rangers would qualify for one of the 12 European spots on offer at the revamped Club World Cup in 2025, based on their coefficient ranking from the past three years, although next season will also be taken into account. (Scotsman), external

However, there are worries Fifa could still alter qualification criteria for the Club World Cup before the entry list is completed next summer. (Scottish Sun), external

Read the rest of Friday's Scottish gossip.