West Ham striker Michail Antonio says there is "nothing solid or concrete" to reports on his potential move away from the Premier League club.

Speaking on the BBC's Footballers' Football Podcast, Antonio said: "I've been linked [with other clubs] and there's talk of me leaving, but right now there's nothing solid or concrete. All I can do is keeping working hard and keep playing for the team I'm employed by and whatever happens, happens.

"I wouldn't be leaving because I don't feel like I'd be playing, it's more trying something new and a new challenge. That's what I'd be looking for if I do leave. But like I said, I'm contracted to West Ham and all I can do is concentrate on the first game of the season against Bournemouth."

The Hammers have struggled to make additions to their squad this summer but they are poised to sign England defender Harry Maguire after an agreement was reached with Manchester United.

Antonio said: "I really rate him, he's a quality player. At [Manchester] United he got piled on a lot of pressure that was unnecessarily on him. Things just happened to not go his way. I believe him coming here [to West Ham] will take a lot of the pressure off him and he can start enjoying his football again."

