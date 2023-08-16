Celtic in hunt for Wolves winger Podence - gossip

Celtic are keen on Wolves winger Daniel Podence, who has a year left on his contract at Molineaux and is valued at £12m by the Premier League club. (Anthony Joseph on X), external

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate is facing a month on the sidelines and an uphill battle to be fit for the first derby of the season with Rangers at Ibrox on 3 September. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Ismaila Soro is finally poised to end his Celtic exile by completing a move to French Ligue 2 outfit Valenciennes. (Foot Mercato via Football Scotland), external

