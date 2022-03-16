Coming in at number one on their list was that dramatic day in May 2012 when Sergio Aguero's 94th-minute winner earned Manchester City their first Premier League title.

Roberto Mancini's side trailed 10-man QPR 2-1 two minutes into stoppage time and it seemed the title, once again, was heading to the red half of Manchester.

That was until striker Edin Dzeko levelled the scoring with a towering header.

Ex-City full-back Richards told the podcast he had spoken to Dzeko recently, adding: "When we scored the second he [Dzeko] said he knew we were going to win. We had that feeling, we knew we were going to get another chance."

So it transpired as Aguero latched on to Mario Balotelli's pass before stepping away from a challenge and smashing an effort beyond Paddy Kenny.

It was a slightly bittersweet day for Richards, who was an unused substitute at Etihad Stadium.

"Can you imagine that feeling of the greatest game ever in PL history being sat on the bench?" joked Shearer.

Richards admitted: "When the teamsheet comes out it just deflates you doesn’t it? But then all the emotions for yourself go out of the window - you are part of the team."

