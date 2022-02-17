Potter said there are no injury worries for the visit of Burnley. Alexis Mac Allister did have a knock but the midfielder has trained today. "Pretty much the same as Manchester United, really," he said.

On Lewis Dunk's sending off at Old Trafford, he said that sometimes post-match answers can be "emotional" but he stands by his initial reaction: "When it's a yellow that is then turned into a red, that's not clear and obvious to me."

Potter agreed that it shows how far Brighton have come that the club came away disappointed with a defeat against Manchester United, saying that his side were the better team in the first half and all his players were "fantastic".

On facing relegation strugglers Burnley, Potter said Brighton have shown a consistent level of performance this season but the club need to have "humility and respect" for the fact that a team can be "beaten by anyone" in the Premier League.

He added the game against the Clarets will be "tough" but is looking forward to it. "Burnley are very competitive," said Potter. "They have drawn a lot of games but will be looking to turn those little margins their way."

He is also confident Jakub Moder can end his top-flight goal drought. "He's got quality," said Potter. "He just needs that luck." He added the midfielder is getting into the right positions and that the club believe in him "100%".