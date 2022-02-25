Toffees appoint new director of football

Everton have appointed Kevin Thelwell as director of football to succeed Marcel Brands.

Currently head of sport at Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls, Thelwell was sporting director at Wolves between 2016 and 2020 after holding other academy and recruitment roles at Molineux since 2008.

Everton said the 48-year-old's appointment is a "key part of its ongoing strategic review of its football strategy and operation, which included the appointment of Frank Lampard as its new manager".

"The owner, the chairman and the CEO all presented compelling reasons for me to join this great club and I am really excited to have the opportunity to work with them all and to move Everton forward. I can’t get wait to get started," said Thelwell.