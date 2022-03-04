James Jones, We Are West Ham podcast, external

Defeat by Southampton proved just how costly a lack of January business could be for West Ham's season. While they made several changes, David Moyes went with what was close to his strongest XI, and it backfired.

It has been obvious for some time that the dip in quality should be attributed to the fact most of West Ham's players desperately need a rest after having to play close to 40 games in all competitions already this season.

You could see the decision to go strong as a signal of intent to go as far as possible in the competition. That may be true, but January investment would have allowed him that while also giving first-team regulars a much-needed rest.

Instead, as we prepare for arguably West Ham's biggest game since the 2006 FA Cup final - the Europa League last-16 clash with Sevilla - the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Declan Rice, Michail Antonio and Craig Dawson will have to play at least another 180 minutes of football over the next seven days.

We're not expecting to win every competition or to be guaranteed a top-six finish, but the decision not to sign anyone in January has severely threatened our previously strong chances of doing something very, very special this season.

It might still work out, but if you can't beat a second string Southampton then how do you expect to beat the likes of Liverpool and Sevilla?