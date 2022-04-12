Pep Guardiola praised his entire team for their defensive record as he aims to reach a second successive Champions League semi-final.

Stalwart centre-back Ruben Dias will travel to Atletico Madrid after recovering from six weeks out and Guardiola says being strong defensively as a unit is vital to be successful.

“You have to be solid and concede few goals, indeed few chances,” he said. “We work on defending when we don’t have the ball and when we do have the ball.

“We are not an exceptional team individually for defenders – ask Kevin [De Bruyne], Phil [Foden], Riyad [Mahrez], Gundo [Ilkay Gundogan].

“But altogether we run as a team and that makes us really solid. If we are not solid tomorrow, it will be difficult to get to the semi-finals.”

Guardiola is expecting a different game to the first leg, when Atletico had no shots on goal and City eked out a narrow lead to take to Madrid.

“It will be so intense,” he said. “We play over there, they defended deep here but that’s not going to happen.

“The people will support their team, led by the manager and we have to adapt. We want to create more and more chances against them and really play as a team.”