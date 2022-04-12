Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

On Sunday the two best club sides on the planet played each other in the most important match of this Premier League season.

Understandably, there was tremendous excitement, anticipation and hype. Fortunately, what happened on the pitch over 90 minutes did not disappoint.

On both sides, the quality of the movement, the passing and the intensity were all outstanding. The pace was extraordinary and, despite the fierce rivalry and significance of the game, it was played in an excellent spirit.

Some have argued there wasn’t enough scrapping and there should have been more hostility towards each other on the pitch, “just like the good old days”. Not for me. What we witnessed on Sunday was two great teams and two great managers with mutual respect for each other. Yes there was rivalry, but there was respect too.

As a result we were rewarded with a fantastic game of football and we could all celebrate what is great about the game.

