West Ham are just the third side to lose the first leg of a two-legged semi-final at home in the Europa League, after Basel vs Chelsea in 2012-13 and Celta de Vigo vs Manchester United in 2016-17 (both eliminated).

Eintracht Frankfurt are just the third German side to beat an English team away from home in the Europa League, after Borussia Dortmund in March 2016 (2-1 vs Tottenham) and Eintracht Frankfurt themselves in November 2019 (2-1 vs Arsenal).

West Ham suffered just their second home defeat of 2022 (P12 W7 D3) and first since January against Leeds, ending their eight-game unbeaten run at London Stadium in all competitions.