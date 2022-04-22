Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich’s game against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Smith confirmed Lukas Rupp and Josh Sargent are out this weekend, but he is hopeful the latter will be available next Saturday against Aston Villa. Kenny McLean is a doubt for the Newcastle game but Smith said he might train on Friday.

On their prospects of beating the drop: "We still believe there is a chance to stay in this league and we have got to give it our all."

He praised Teemu Pukki after the club activated the additional year in his contract on Thursday: “His goalscoring record is phenomenal. It is very important he stays here.”

He did, however, ask for greater goal contributions from around the team: "We need goals from other areas of the pitch. We’ve not scored enough goals from set-pieces. We have been working on getting into better areas where we can score goals."

On exploiting home advantage against in-form Newcastle: "On the road they haven’t been as good - and we’ve just been to and competed with Manchester United. We’ve got our supporters behind us at Carrow Road and played really well against Burnley, so if we do that again we have a chance."

