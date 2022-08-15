Transfer news: Man Utd join race for Caicedo

Manchester United have joined a list of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and West Ham, interested in signing Ecuador defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, 20, from Brighton. (Mirror), external

Cristiano Ronaldo was offered by Manchester United to rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan, but both Serie A clubs turned down the chance to sign the 37-year-old Portugal forward. (Tancredi Palmeri via Sun), external

Manchester United have denied speculation that Ronaldo's contract will be terminated. (Sky Sports), external

