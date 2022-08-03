The fact Cristiano Ronaldo only currently has interest from a club in Saudi Arabia is "a bit sad", according to football journalist Luke Edwards.

A side from Saudi Arabia's Pro League has reportedly indicated their offer for the 37-year-old would remain on the table after the World Cup if his future remains unresolved.

Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s a sign of how his powers are fading. What we’ve seen this summer is a rare misstep from the great PR machine that surrounds CR7.

"The fact is he’s tried to say to Manchester United I want to go. He’s tried to play hard ball with them, his agent Mendes has come over and said he still wants to leave, he’s refused to take part in training and basically what’s happened is none of the top clubs in Europe have wanted him and it’s a bit sad.

"The only call he gets is from a club in Saudi Arabia and you only go there for the money, I’m just going to say it. There is no other reason. He will probably see that as a bit insulting and I’m still waiting to see how his re-integration at Manchester United plays outt, which is what I still expect will happen.

"We’re now looking at a Ronaldo who, if he does leave United, his best bet is probably to go to America. Gareth Bale has just done it and signed for LA FC. Is that where Ronaldo will end up?

"The reasons he gave for wanting to leave Manchester United was he wanted to play another season in the Champions League and it just hasn’t really worked out for him."

