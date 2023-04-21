Former Premier League goalkeeper Rob Green said "there wasn’t a flicker of any form of comeback" from Manchester United against Sevilla and added that the goals conceded across the two legs could have been avoided.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, he said: "You go across the board with all five goals conceded across the two legs and they are avoidable.

"The own goal of Harry Maguire was a bit of a freak incident - other than that they are avoidable.

"You cannot play a tie against a team like Sevilla and gift them four goals. They gifted them another one which was disallowed for offside, so it could have been worse.

"By the end of the game it could have been even more. Manchester United needed it to finish with 15 minutes to go, such was the performance.

"There wasn’t a flicker of any form of comeback and you just hope, for their sake, it’s not affected the players. They are stretched and this is what they’ve got right now."

Did you know?

Manchester United made two errors leading directly to an opposition goal for a second time this season (also at Brentford in August), while no Premier League player has made more mistakes leading to a goal being conceded than David de Gea since the start of 2021-22 (five, level with Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris).

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds