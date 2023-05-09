Sebastien Bassong says Sam Allardyce is the man for the job at Leeds, but he fears the club left it too late in appointing him.

Wins for Nottingham Forest and Everton on Monday mean Leeds are second from bottom, two points from safety with three games to play.

Former Premier League defender Bassong told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "I think they are still in the mix. Sam Allardyce can bring something because he is the man for the situation.

"He has his own way to get things done. Is it too late? That’s my worry. The situation they are in with the lack of wins, I don’t know how they are going to turn that around because of the past.

"The past might be very heavy even for the Sam Allardyce effect. I have so much respect for him that I’m sure he has something up his sleeve."

Former Premier League striker Dion Dublin added: "He's finding out who he needs to put an arm around and who he needs to have a go at or raise his voice to. He’s finding out who the winners are, who is willing to run through a brick wall for him.

"He has been doing all this for years and he will be picking the right side for the right game. It won’t be the same team every time."

