Playing for Postecoglou makes me feel alive - Hart

Vastly-experienced Celtic keeper Joe Hart says working under Ange Postecoglou is teaching him new things every day and makes him “feel alive”.

The 36-year-old former England number one is celebrating the first back-to-back titles of his career after Sunday’s win over Hearts saw Celtic crowned with four games to spare.

"They are special moments. You can't take these things for granted,” Hart said.

"It's an amazing club to play for and to be champions two years in a row is a great feeling. I have never done that before, we had a gap last time we won it down there [in the Premier League with Manchester City].

"He [Postecoglou] is top, he is really, really good. He is really clear in what he wants and the biggest buzz for me is I am playing for someone who is pushing me and I am learning new things every single day.

"I'm an old dog in this game and the fact that I am having to do that and stay on my toes and still want more and trying to improve is a great feeling. It makes me feel alive."

Hart is revelling in playing for a team with a clear and distinct style for the first time in his career.

"I love being part of that," he added. "I have played in different teams that have been successful. Identity in football has always been there, but in terms of having a real way of playing, this is the first time I have been part of a team with a real way of playing.

"I genuinely feel comfortable making risky passes, short passes, and if someone does miss a pass or a tackle and the ball goes in, I don't think any of us would even flinch because that's what we are being asked to do.

"We believe in what we have been asked to do and we are enjoying trying to be better at it."