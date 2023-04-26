Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

With just six games to go to save their season, time is clearly not on Everton’s side.

They go into Thursday's match against Newcastle United at Goodison precariously positioned in the Premier League’s bottom three.

Seemingly with each passing day or night, Everton fans spend two tortuous hours watching, or listening to, or awaiting the outcome of fixtures involving the other teams in the relegation battle.

When the calculations are done on what the points tally might be for all the sides around them, one thing is abundantly clear.

Everton can’t keep relying on others doing them favours. They've got to get back to doing it for themselves.

It’s time to invoke the spirit of Carpe Diem. It’s time for Everton to seize the day.

It's time to make things happen and not rely on your team mates' to use their initiative. It’s time for every player given the responsibility of wearing the shirt to affect games in a positive fashion.

There's no time left, and no room in the squad, for passive performances from anyone. The footballing requirements are many.

They include 90-minute attention to every detail of the gameplan Sean Dyche gives them. Discipline, decisiveness and determination have to be present in all that they do throughout the Newcastle match. That also must be the blueprint for all the remaining fixtures.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin showed some good signs on his return at Crystal Palace. The service to him from wide areas in particular needs to improve.

The restoration of Abdoulaye Doucoure and, hopefully, Amadou Onana, will add drive, energy and thrust in midfield.

On paper - and on grass - this season, Newcastle have been much better than Everton.

However, so too are Arsenal, and they were rendered inferior by a combination of a raucous and supportive Goodison crowd and an up-and-at-them performance.

That has to be the template this time too. Time to stand up and be counted. They need to play with pride and they need to play with passion.

The moment of reckoning is on the horizon.

It's time to seize the day!