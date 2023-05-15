White 'delivers when it counts'

Jonathan Sutherland, BBC Sport Scotland

A hat-trick is special at any time, and given the context of the season there can only be one contender for my Star Man this week – Ross County’s Jordan White.

His goals gave County a 3-1 win at Tannadice that moved them above Dundee United in what could prove to be a pivotal basement battle. The massed ranks in the home support had hoped this would be a day of celebration to mark the 40th anniversary of Dundee United becoming Scottish champions. Instead it turned into a day of tangerine trepidation as their side shuffled closer to the abyss. United are now bottom of the table and an anxiety ridden end to the season awaits with three games to go.

The anxiety remains for Ross County too, of course. They are just two points ahead of United and in the play-off position, one point behind Kilmarnock. But this was a timely intervention from White and County will hope he has found his scoring touch at just the right time. White had been suffering from a seven match goal drought – in fact the last time he found the net was back in February, in a 4-0 victory over Dundee United coincidentally up in Dingwall.

The hat-trick at Tannadice took White to double figures for the season and while he may not have the craft and guile of fellow 31 year old Kevin Van Veen – last week’s Star Man – he is a focal point up front for County who has shown he can deliver when it counts. All three goals came from where you want your striker to be – right between the sticks, just a few yards from goal. That’s where the ball needs to be for the Staggies as this season draws to a dramatic conclusion. If his team-mates can keep supplying the big target man then County have a chance of securing their Premiership status.