Hamed Traore could return from injury before the end of the season, but Marcus Tavernier is unlikely to be risked in the remaining three games because of a hamstring problem.

O'Neil wants to implement some new ideas during the final three games of the season with Bournemouth almost mathematically safe from relegation: "Thirty nine points with three games to go is a really good total and it allows us to attack the next three weeks from a really good spot."

However, he is keen for the season to end positively: "I don’t think anyone benefits from it just fizzling out and us finishing with a damp finish, so we need to keep pushing."