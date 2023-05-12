O'Neil on Tavernier, season finale and respect for Hodgson

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil has been speaking to BBC Radio Solent before Saturday's Premier League match at Crystal Palace.

Here are the main headlines:

  • Hamed Traore could return from injury before the end of the season, but Marcus Tavernier is unlikely to be risked in the remaining three games because of a hamstring problem.

  • O'Neil wants to implement some new ideas during the final three games of the season with Bournemouth almost mathematically safe from relegation: "Thirty nine points with three games to go is a really good total and it allows us to attack the next three weeks from a really good spot."

  • However, he is keen for the season to end positively: "I don’t think anyone benefits from it just fizzling out and us finishing with a damp finish, so we need to keep pushing."

  • O'Neil has huge respect for Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson: "If I can have a managerial career anywhere near as successful as Roy’s, I’ll be a lucky man and a very good manager."

Sign up for Bournemouth notifications

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences

Related Topics