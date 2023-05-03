St Johnstone caretaker Steven MacLean is revelling in the heat of a relegation scrap in his first taste of management.

Having stepped up from the coaching staff to take the reins following Callum Davidson's departure last month, the 40-year-old former striker takes charge of his second game when Dundee United visit Perth for a high-stakes Tayside derby on Saturday.

Ninth-place Saints' 1-1 draw with Hibs last time out leaves them two points above United and second-bottom Kilmarnock, with Ross County a further four back.

"I'm enjoying it. It's hard work," said MacLean. "It's something that's always been in the back of mind that I wanted to do.

"I'm just really concentrating on the next five games. Dundee United is first so I'm just looking at that and putting all my thoughts into that and having the players focused.

"The boys have been excellent. They've done everything I've asked of them and more.

"They know they are in a battle. All we're concentrating on is ourselves right now. We know what we've got to do. We're in the driving seat, it's in our own hands."