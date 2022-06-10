Former Everton player and manager Billy Bingham has died at the age of 90.

Bingham, who was Northern Ireland's most successful manager, joined Everton after winning the FA Cup with Sunderland and played in the Toffees' 1963 title-winning side.

He scored 26 goals for Everton in 98 appearances and returned to Goodison Park as manager in 1973 following spells with Southport, Northern Ireland, Plymouth and Linfield.

His Everton side contended for the title in the 1974-75 season but ultimately finished fourth, just three points behind champions Derby.

A statement on the club website reads: "Everton Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Billy Bingham."

