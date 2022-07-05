Transfer news: Whites in talks to sign Feyenoord winger

Leeds United are in talks to sign Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra, 23, from Feyenoord. (Express)

Meanwhile, the Whites are also closing in on a £20m deal, including add-ons, for RB Leipzig's 23-year-old United States midfielder Tyler Adams, who would be a replacement for Kalvin Phillips. (ESPN)

And the Elland Road club are in talks with Club Bruges over a move for Belgium midfielder Charles de Ketelaere, 21. (Mail)

