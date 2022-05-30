Eriksen wins your player of the season vote

We asked you to pick your Brentford player of the season and Christian Eriksen came out on top as your overwhelming favourite.

BBC Radio London's Phil Parry named Eriksen in his shortlist, alongside Ivan Toney, David Raya, Ethan Pinnock and Rico Henry.

The 30-year-old midfielder took a massive 63% of the vote after making four assists and scoring once in his four months with the club.

Forward Toney finished second with 26%, followed by left-back Henry on 5%, goalkeeper Raya on 4% and centre-back Pinnock took 2%.