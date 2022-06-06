Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal thrashed Switzerland to move top of their Nations League group.

Ronaldo smashed in from 12 yards after being teed up by Diogo Jota, who then played a part in the third as his shot was saved and Ronaldo reacted quickest.

William Carvalho and Joao Cancelo were also on the scoresheet in the 4-0 win.

Elsewhere, Anthony Elanga scored his first senior international goal for Sweden in their 2-1 loss to Norway.