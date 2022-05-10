Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

Well Saturday’s match was certainly a showstopper, to say the least. Who’d have thought beforehand we would thump Manchester Utd 4-0?

It was a sublime game - the best of the season, if not the best since we joined the Premier League. Fans were in awe - and at times disbelief - that we had overrun one of the top teams in English football. We ended their slim hopes of a top-four finish.

Moises Caicedo’s goal was brilliant, especially as it was his first for Brighton. Marc Cucurella’s goal almost made him cry. You've got to love the guy. He is so modest. In his interview afterwards he said the goal was for the team, players, fans and his family.

The make-up of our team was at its best - always wanting the ball, challenging and pushing forward all the time. We completely dominated the game and goals for Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard were icing on the cake. Boy did we party!

The end-of-season party started on Saturday. I can’t wait for the last game against West Ham - the stadium will be rocking.

