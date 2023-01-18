On the latest episode of BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast, the panel discuss West Ham's recent spending and how some of the players signed don't suit manager David Moyes' style.

"Supporters are starting to get a bit nervous I think," said BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry.

"It’s not as if this is a West Ham side that hasn’t been invested in now. They have spent a lot of money - Paquta and Scamacca cost £85m between them.

"They have spent a huge amount of money and they aren’t getting any return. Is it the players? Or do you start looking at the coaching?"

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown added: "There has to be an accountability for spending that much money. Who is responsible for the signing of those players?

"If Moyes isn’t in charge of that I always see an issue, because he has quite a specific type of player he likes. He likes a hard-working unit."

