Steve Cooper has vowed to do all that is needed to improve Nottingham Forest's dire away form.

Forest have two draws to show from eight games on the road since returning to the Premier League - form that has contributed to them sitting 18th in the table.

Cooper has seen his side score just once in those games, the fewest goals ever scored in a manager’s first eight away Premier League games. Forest have also conceded 22 goals in these matches, the most in a manager’s first eight away games since Jan Siewert in 2019 with Huddersfield.

Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham, Cooper said: "One of your questions will be about improving away form and rightly so. We need to do that, let's tackle it head on, let's not swerve questions.

"Let's say 'we have got to get better at our away form'.

"All of the things we need to improve on we're going to do that, we're going to deal with it head on and then in the end we're in control."

Cooper also confirmed midfielder Jesse Lingard will face a spell on the sidelines, stating: "He's out for a month with a hamstring injury. A blow for everybody, him and us. It's done now and he's in his recovery."

Forest travel to bottom-club Southampton in a key fixture at the bottom of the table on Wednesday.