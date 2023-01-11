Joe Gelhardt "needs to go and score some goals somewhere", according to the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast team.

The 20-year-old featured in Sunday's 2-2 FA Cup draw at Cardiff City and has made nine appearances without scoring in the Premier League this term.

BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope says fellow forward Patrick Bamford is nearing a return to action after surgery, while Rodrigo is "building credit" following recent displays.

"Rodrigo's all-round play is a lot better," added Pope. "He's winning stuff he wasn’t winning before. Occasionally, he may look disinterested, but lately, he's looked really good in all aspects - his touch, winning headers."

Both Bamford's availability and Rodrgio's form may well have an impact on Gelhardt's opportunities at Elland Road.

Pope added: "Swansea seem to be one of several clubs interested in him. [Jesse] Marsch won’t be drawn on it. And if they make a signing it’s even worse in the short term for Gelhardt.

"He needs to go and score some goals somewhere. His talent hasn’t gone. It’s just that, in this moment, it isn't working out for him at Leeds."

