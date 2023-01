Saturday will mark Jurgen Klopp's 1,000th game in management.

The German has taken charge of 270 matches with Mainz, 319 at Borussia Dortmund and 410 at Liverpool.

At Liverpool he has won 60.7% of his matches, bettering his record at his two previous clubs by some margin.

But did you know? Klopp has won 51.7% of his league games this season, his lowest mark since recording a 44.2% win rate in his first season at Liverpool in 2015-16.