With less than a week to go till the transfer window closes, a number of Leeds players are being linked with Elland Road exits.

On BBC Radio Leeds' latest Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, the panel cast their eye over who could be on their way out.

"There is definitely interest from the Championship in taking Charlie Cresswell," says BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope. "He's not coming back to Leeds, that's for sure, but there could be a future here for him after the summer.

"If he stays at Millwall till the end of the season that would be a real positive for him."

Kaiser Chiefs bassist and United fan Simon Rix added: "Selling Cresswell seems like it would be a stupid idea. Getting £4m for him would not really be anything money-wise.

"Even if he goes out on loan again next year they may as well gamble on keeping hold of him and hoping he's worth £10m or more one day."

Another player linked with a loan move away is Joe Gelhardt, with managing director Angus Kinnear relating his career progression to that of England captain Harry Kane, who had four loans before breaking through at Tottenham.

"He's on a long deal, so I would expect him to come back, wherever he goes," said Pope.

BBC Radio Leeds sports editor Jonny Buchan agreed, laughing that Gelhardt has already been likened to both Wayne Rooney and Kane in his short career.

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds