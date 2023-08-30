Robson on grasping opportunity, Pittodrie patience & transfer deals
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has been speaking to the media before the Europa League play-off second leg against BK Hacken at Pittodrie.
Here are the key lines from the Dons boss:
Robson says his players deserve credit for already securing group-stage European football, adding: "Now the message is - what an opportunity you have to take this club in to the Europa League, which would be huge."
He notes Hacken have real quality and "players that are moving for millions".
Aberdeen have to be at their best to win the game and patience will be required in front of a packed Pittodrie crowd.
On team news, Robson says the Dons have a "clean bill of health".
With regards to more ins or outs before the transfer window shuts he says "maybe" and the club are "looking at things".
With the striking options he now has at his disposal, Robson says don't expect Duk and Bojan Miovski to play 50 games, adding "they just can't do it".