The Athletic's Mark Critchley believes bringing in Joao Felix if Mohammed Salah leaves "makes sense" for Liverpool, but that a move remains "unlikely".

Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, he said: "I'd bet on him (Salah) staying. Liverpool have been adamant all the way through that they're not going to sell him, there's four days to go. I know the sums being spoken about here are huge but this is a guy who will be impossible to replace in this time.

"He's (Joao Felix) a bit of an enigma. He's still only just 23-years-old, it feels like he's been around forever. He's available because he's totally out of favour, his relationship with Simeone at Atletico has totally broken down. Even the Atleti president has come out this week and said he doesn't want to play there.

"The question is if teams will come in and pay what's needed. I think he fits more a Barcelona profile than a Liverpool profile.

"If Salah goes and suddenly Liverpool need to find a world-class player at short notice, it makes sense to turn to Felix because of the situation but there's a lot of dominoes that need to fall before that happens. I still think this one is a bit unlikely for now."

